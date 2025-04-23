TEAM TAMARACK IS HIRING

We’re looking for carpenters and carpenters’ helpers who excel at general and finishing carpentry and want to be a part of extraordinary builds in Muskoka and Georgian Bay.

Since 1990, Tamarack North Ltd. has secured our reputation as Muskoka’s finest builder of luxury homes and residential lakefront estates. We owe our success to all the hard-working people who bring their passion and skill to work every day, and hopefully, that will include you.

Key Responsibilities:

• General and/or finishing carpentry duties as assigned

• Quality control of the assigned tasks

• Communication with crew foreman and/or site supervisor

Why Work for Tamarack:

• Earn a competitive salary based on experience

• Relocation package

• Tool allowance

For complete job descriptions and to apply, visit https://www.tamaracknorth.com/careers and join the best in the industry.

*This Article Is Sponsored By: Tamarack North Ltd