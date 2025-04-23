2025 Community Grant Program Now Open In Muskoka Lakes

The Township of Muskoka Lakes 2025 Community Grant Program is now open for applicants as part of the municipality’s continuing efforts to support the community. The Township recognizes the valued contributions being provided through the volunteer efforts of community organizations and agencies on behalf of citizens. Municipal grants demonstrate Council’s commitment to working with groups which provide these beneficial programs, services, events or projects to the community.

“This is a great opportunity for us to partner with local organizations who provide great services to our communities,” said Mayor Peter Kelley. “I am so proud that year after year we are able to continue to make this program available and it is amazing to see the great accomplishments happening across the Township.”

Community Grants provide modest levels of financial assistance to non-profit, community-based organizations that provide direct programs, services, activities, events or festivals which are not already provided by the Township and Council has deemed to be in the community’s interest as they would enrich the lives of members of the community.

The program guidelines and application form, along with further information are accessible through the Township’s engagement platform www.engagemuskokalakes.ca. Applications can be submitted until 4:00 p.m. on May 23rd to be considered for potential funding.