Orillia Selected To Host 2026 Ontario Winter Games

The Ontario government is investing more than $1.32 million to support the City of Orillia’s successful bid to host the 2026 Ontario Winter Games.

“Our government is thrilled to support the 2026 Ontario Winter Games in Orillia, and welcome thousands of skilled young athletes to compete with their peers from across our province,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport. “This event will build on the success of past events hosted by Orillia and provides an incredible opportunity to drive domestic tourism to the region, boosting the economy and showcasing the fantastic attractions throughout the area.”

The 2026 Ontario Winter Games are expected to generate an economic impact of more than $5 million by hosting up to 2,800 participants aged 12-18 in up to 20 sports, such as snowboarding, cross-country skiing, curling, ringette and others.

The Ontario government is proud to support the sport sector, while providing an opportunity for athletes to develop their skills and experience high-level competition. Many athletes use this experience to prepare for national and international competitions.

Games Ontario events increase domestic tourism, provide communities valuable experience in hosting sport events, develop a base of qualified volunteers and encourage more people to take part in future Games and other sport tourism events.

This funding will ensure the City of Orillia’s successful delivery of the Games, which previously hosted the event in both 2018 and 2020 as well as the 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games.