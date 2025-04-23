Huntsville OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers On Easter Weekend

Officers of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) were active during the long weekend looking for impaired drivers. Three drivers were taken of the roadway as a result of their efforts.

On April 19, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. police were advised of a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 60 in the Township of Lake of Bays.

Jordan Wentrot, 38 years old of The Township of Lake of Bays Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 20, 2025.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

On April 20, 2025 at 5:00p.m. police were conducting a R.I.D.E. checkpoint on Old Ferguson Road, when a vehicle approached. Officers quickly identified the driver to be under the influence of a drug.

David Ferguson, 58 years old of Huntsville , has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 27, 2025.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension.

On April 21, 2025 at 3:30 a.m. police responded to a report of an off-road vehicle speeding and playing loud music on Ravenscliffe Road in the Town of Huntsville. Upon arrival police located a collision with the involved off-road vehicle.

Terry Shakespware, 37 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 27, 2025.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension.

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.

These event could have easily been avoided had the drivers planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs. Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!