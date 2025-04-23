Elections Signs Are Being Removed Or Damaged In Huntsville

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has received several reports in recent weeks of elections signs being removed or damaged. In one instance, a volunteer putting up signs felt threatened by people challenging their activity.

It is both illegal to interfere with election signs (mischief) and threatening behaviour towards any person engaged in legal posting of election signs.

If anyone has information about the signs going missing they are encouraged to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-789-5551.

The Huntsville OPP is committed to serving our province. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting.