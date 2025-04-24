Gravenhurst Launches Food Waste Pilot Project

The Town of Gravenhurst is partnering with the Ottawa-based Food Cycle Science Corporation to provide residents with access to an innovative food waste diversion device called the FoodCycler.

A FoodCycler aerates and pulverizes food waste to a fine, dry, odourless powder that can be used in gardening applications.

Council approved a pilot project with the company late last year.

The town is offering 100 units at a subsidized price for residents to use in their homes.

Participants will be expected to track the amount of food waste they have diverted through the 12-week pilot to estimate the total impact.

They will also be asked to complete an exit survey about their experience.

Two different sized units are available: a 3.5-litre model called the FoodCycler Eco 3 at a cost of $200, plus tax, and a five-litre version called the FoodCycler Eco 5 at a cost of $300, plus tax. The town is subsidizing the cost of each unit by $100.

Residents wanting a unit will need to register online. Registration is first-come, first-served with only one unit allowed per household.

The program is not open to residents outside the municipality.

Visit our website to learn more about the program and to register.

Details about how to take possession of the units will be posted to the town’s website and social media channels.

