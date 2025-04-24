Remembering A Canadian Icon: A Heartfelt Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot

As the two-year anniversary of Gordon Lightfoot’s passing draws near, the Orillia community prepares to honor the legendary singer-songwriter with a moving tribute. On May 1st, fans, friends, and admirers will gather at Tudhope Park, beside the Golden Leaves Lightfoot Monument overlooking the serene shores of Lake Couchiching, to celebrate his timeless legacy.

Organized by the Lightfoot Days Festival Committee, this special event will commemorate Lightfoot’s extraordinary contributions to music and culture, reflecting on the profound resonance his songs continue to hold worldwide. Known for his soul-stirring lyrics and haunting melodies, Lightfoot remains a cherished figure whose work transcends generations.

The tribute promises a rich lineup of performances and heartfelt moments. The Lightfoot Days Festival Committee will share reflections on Lightfoot’s indelible mark on Canadian heritage. Local talents will take the stage, including Steve Porter who will perform The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald , and Jeff Monague, who will enchant the crowd with a rendition of Christian Island , one of Lightfoot’s most magical compositions.

Adding a spirited Celtic twist, the Brant Street Session , an Orillia-based Celtic group, will weave their musical magic into the afternoon. Group member Alan Cooper will perform Too Ra Loo Ra Loo Ra l, a nod to the deep Celtic influences that echo through Lightfoot’s artistry.

This free, public event welcomes all who wish to pay homage to a musical giant. Whether you’ve carried Lightfoot’s songs in your heart for decades or simply value music’s power to bring people together, join us for this unforgettable celebration of his life and legacy.

Event Details:

· Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

· Time: 12:00 PM (noon)

· Location: Tudhope Park, Orillia (Golden Leaves Lightfoot Monument); Rain location: Brewery Bay Food Company

· Admission: Free