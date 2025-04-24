Motorcycle Safety Awareness Week May 1-7, 2025

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to celebrate motorcycle awareness week by having motorists prepare for the riding season. Motorcycle Safety Awareness Week runs from May 1 to May 7, 2025.

All drivers should be aware of the issues with visibility, safe driving and risks involved.

The OPP is committed to reducing and preventing injuries on roads, highways, waterways and trails, while enhancing safety for motorists and all other road users through public education and enforcement.

Key Highlights Central Ontario:

Collision Statistics:

Total Collisions: 419 motorcycle-involved collisions in Central Region (204 in 2023 and 215 in 2024). Fatalities: 27 fatalities, accounting for 7% of all motorcycle-related incidents. Non-Fatal Injuries: Increased by 9% between 2023 and 2024.

Driver Age Groups:

2023: Most common age group for drivers involved in collisions was 45 to 54 years. 2024: Leading age group for male drivers shifted to 55 to 64 years, while female drivers shifted to 35-44 years.

Primary Causes of Collisions:

Lost Control: Leading cause, accounting for 24% of occurrences each year. Other contributing factors include: Failed to yield right of way Inattentive driver Improper turn Following too closely Use of alcohol/drugs

Huntsville:

Collision Data: 54 total collisions (31 in 2023, 23 in 2024). Peak Times: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Peak Months: May, June, July, August.

Make sure your motorcycle is ready for the riding season and legal to be on the roads.

Search these websites for information (these are not links)

https://motocanada.com/