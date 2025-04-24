Southern Georgian Bay OPP Easter Long Weekend Report

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and myself would like to thank area motorists and those passing through for driving safe this year on the roadways in North Simcoe over the Easter Long weekend.

Detachment officers were highly visible on area roadways conducting traffic enforcement interacting with over 276 motorists either providing them with education or Provincial offences notices and stopped over 170 vehicles at 10 separate R.I.D.E. programs checking for impaired drivers.

“I believe that the combined presence of officers on the roadways and R.I.D.E. checks accounted in part for the fact that there was no loss of life due to motor vehicle collisions in the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment patrol area, in fact only three collisions were investigated over the weekend period. Your dedication to road safety and your efforts in enforcing the Big Four traffic initiatives play a critical role in encouraging responsible driving behavior and fostering a safer environment for all members of our communities. I was particularly impressed by both the enforcement results and the strong presence our members maintained through vehicle stops.” Quote- Interim Detachment Commander Inspector Mike Thurlow

Impaired Driving Investigations

On April 21, 2025, at approximately 9:55 p.m. Detachment officers were conducting a (R.I.D.E.) Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program on Highway 12 just east of William Street, Midland. The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was spoken to at the program and the officer entered a drinking and driving investigation.

As a result, Kristopher Hally 40 years of Tiny Township has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 5, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

On April 19, 2025 at approximately 8:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a possible impaired driver in the area of Osborne Street and Robins Point Road in Tay Township.

The dispatched officer was able to locate the suspect vehicle shortly afterwards and upon speaking with the driver, entered a drinking and driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation, Travis Dodge 40 years of New Lowell has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 1, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.