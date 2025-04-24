Clear Bag Program Sees Strong Community Support In First Month

The District is thrilled to share the remarkable progress of our new Clear Bag Program after just one month of implementation. Thanks to strong community participation, the program is already making a measurable impact on local waste diversion in our community.

Month One Highlights

Participation Rate: Over 75% of Muskoka curbside households are now using clear bags for garbage! The community’s enthusiasm and cooperation are turning the program’s goal of extending the life of the Rosewarne Landfill and improving waste management practices into a reality

Garbage Reduction: There has been a 39% decrease in the tonnage of garbage collected at the curb. Rest assured, this does not mean garbage is being left behind; rather, it reflects the community’s proactive shift of food waste and organics from garbage bags to green bins.

Green Bin Success: The most encouraging news is a 51% increase in tonnage of green bin organics collected at the curb. This outcome highlights the community’s commitment to reducing waste and making a substantial environmental impact.

“The District is incredibly proud of the immediate positive changes we’ve seen from our Clear Bag Program,” said District Chair Jeff Lehman. “The significant decrease in the amount of garbage being picked up isn’t due to waste being left behind. Instead, it’s because food waste and organics are now moving out of Muskoka’s garbage bags and into green bins! This shift is a testament to our community’s commitment to sustainability and keeping taxes down by extending the life of our landfill.”

Community Champions

Many residents have shared how surprised they are by the reduced volume of garbage being set out from their homes, underscoring the effectiveness of the Clear Bag Program. Community champions are celebrating by sharing their Clear Bag Photos, and Leaders in Diversion are being recognized by the District with gold green bin stickers at the curb.

District staff have also received a surge in green bin requests, receiving nearly 1,000 new requests since the start of the year—an indication of growing momentum towards a greener Muskoka.

“Introducing the Clear Bag Program provided the gentle nudge that many in our community needed to kickstart their journey with the green bin program,” said Renee Recoskie, Director of Waste Management and Environmental Services. “Hearing firsthand from residents about the positive changes they’ve observed in their waste habits is incredibly encouraging. Many have acknowledged they might never have begun using a green bin if it weren’t for this initiative, proving its effectiveness in increasing diversion.”

Learn More

Residents interested in learning more about Muskoka’s composting process are invited to connect with the Solid Waste Team. Discover how Muskoka’s composting facilities transform green bin contributions into nutrient-rich compost, available free of charge every spring.

The District thanks residents for their continued support in making the Clear Commitment!

Visit www.muskoka.on.ca/clear-bags to learn more about the Clear Bags program.