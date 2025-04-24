100% Of Proceeds From Smile Cookies Sold In Barrie Are Donated To RVH And Hospice Simcoe

The iconic Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign returns April 28 through May 4 with 100 per cent of the proceeds supporting Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and Hospice Simcoe. Both charities were selected by local Tim Hortons restaurant owners in Barrie.

“Every year, Tim Hortons restaurant owners across Canada come together with team members and guests to make an incredible impact in their local communities with the annual Smile Cookie campaign,” says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

“Generous guests helped us raise nearly $18.8 million last year. We invite all Canadians to join us in our restaurants to support Smile Cookie week. It’s a deliciously easy way to make an impact in your local community and is one of the most feel-good and inspirational times of the year for Tims fans.”

Smile Cookies feature Tims new Chocolate Chunk Cookies that are hand-decorated with pink and blue icing to create a smile.

To support this year’s Smile Cookie campaign, guests can visit their local Tim Hortons or place an order through the Tims app for delivery.

“Smile Cookie is more than a sweet tradition—it’s a show of community support for new little ones and the families who love them,” says Pamela Ross, CEO, RVH Foundation. “With more than 2,000 babies born at RVH every year—and more arriving every day—the need for a modern Birthing Unit is growing. Every cookie people enjoy helps bring that new space to life, giving newborns a strong, healthy start. What could be sweeter than that?”

“Smile Cookie Week is one of our favourite times of the year,” says Kelly Hubbard, Executive Director, Hospice Simcoe – Seasons Centre. “Not only is it an incredible fundraiser, but it’s also a great opportunity to connect with our community and raise awareness for Hospice Simcoe. Approximately 300 people die in our care each year, and hundreds more receive support through our grief support programs. Proceeds from this wonderful initiative allow us to continue to provide support to those in need, and we are very grateful.”

New for this year is the cute and cuddly Smile Cookie reversible plushie. Net proceeds from plushie sales will be donated to local charity and community groups. Bulk orders for Smile Cookies can be placed through an order form at Tims restaurants for larger pre-orders.

For a full list of local charities and community groups benefiting from Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign, visit www.timhortons.ca/smile-cookie.

From April 28 to May 4, 100 per cent of the proceeds from Smile Cookie sales will be donated to over 600 charities and community groups in Canada, selected by local Tim Hortons restaurant owners across the county.

RVH and Hospice Simcoe have been selected as joint beneficiaries of Smile Cookie proceeds from Tim Hortons restaurants in Barrie.

Last year, Tims guests helped raise nearly $18.8 million through the annual Smile Cookie campaign. More than $129 million has been raised across Canada and the U.S. since the Smile Cookie campaign launched in 1996.



Locally, Tim Hortons restaurant owners helped raise $183,010 during 2024’s spring Smile Cookie Campaign which was split equally between RVH and Hospice Simcoe.