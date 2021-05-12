Tay Township Resident Charged With Impaired And Not Staying Home

Dufferin OPP charged a driver after a single vehicle collision in the Township of Mulmur.

Dufferin OPP attended the area of County Road 21 and Second Line, in Mulmur around 3:57 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, 2021, for a collision investigation. Officers located the lone driver and vehicle in a ditch. The investigation determined the driver to be impaired by alcohol. There were no injuries reported at the time of the collision.

As a result, Amber Blight, 24-years-old of Tay Township, was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency

Fail to Surrender Insurance Card

The driver received a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in July 2021.