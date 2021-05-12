Impaired ATV Operator In Sundridge

On Saturday May 8, 2021 at 2:10 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP were on general patrol and located an operator beside their All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on John Street in Sundridge.
After further investigation, police determined that alcohol was consumed.William Mafturak, 67 years-of-age, from Sundridge was arrested and charged with:
- Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)
- Operation While Prohibited
- Drive While Under Suspension
The vehicle was towed and impounded and driver’s licence was suspended.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on on June 24, 2021, in Sundridge.