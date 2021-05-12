Impaired ATV Operator In Sundridge

On Saturday May 8, 2021 at 2:10 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP were on general patrol and located an operator beside their All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on John Street in Sundridge.

After further investigation, police determined that alcohol was consumed.William Mafturak, 67 years-of-age, from Sundridge was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Operation While Prohibited

Drive While Under Suspension

The vehicle was towed and impounded and driver’s licence was suspended.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on on June 24, 2021, in Sundridge.