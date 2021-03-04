Swiss Chalet Collaborates With WW To Spotlight Healthier Menu Options

The partnership brings together two brands that have a shared belief in serving real, tasty food for people, families, and communities. The “WW Favourites” menu incorporates Guests’ favourite meals served with a SmartPoints-friendly curated list of sides and beverages. Each menu item has a SmartPoints value for all three myWW+ plans, so Guests can order their favourite dinners and stay on track. SmartPoints is a science-backed system created to help WW members understand nutritional data, empowering them to make healthier choices.

At launch, the menu items will be available exclusively when ordering through the Swiss Chalet mobile app and swisschalet.com, so Guests can enjoy their WW meals for pick up or delivery in the comfort of their own homes.

“We are excited to be able to provide our classic, wholesome, and comforting meals as an option for our Guests who live the WW Program,” said Beatrice Robertson, Senior Brand Manager at Swiss Chalet. “We understand a healthy lifestyle is about building healthy habits. We want to support our Guests along their wellness journey with real, tasty food that they can feel good about eating.”

“Swiss Chalet is a Canadian icon, and the rotisserie classics are beloved by many of our members,” said Heather Stark, VP of Finance & Commercial Development. “The WW Favourites on the Swiss Chalet menu help Guests make healthier, informed choices when dining out or ordering in.”

The Swiss Chalet WW Favourites menu includes:

Quarter Chicken Dark Meat Combo

Quarter Chicken White Meat Combo

Chicken on a Kaiser White Meat Combo

Quarter Chicken White Meat Soup Bundle

To kick off the partnership, Swiss Chalet will be running a social media contest on Instagram. Guests can enter by sharing an Instagram Story of them enjoying their WW Favourites meal for a chance to win a three month WW Membership, WW Shop Vouchers and a Swiss Chalet eGift card.