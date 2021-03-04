$1 Turns Into $100,000 For Burk’s Falls Resident

Saying “yes” to Encore paid off for Curtis Lobsinger of Burk’s Falls. Curtis matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the January 16, 2021 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000!

“I’m a regular lottery player,” shared Curtis, a 34-year-old father of four. “I prefer the odds on LOTTARIO and ONTARIO 49.”

Curtis, a skilled trade worker, says he was at the store with his wife when he realized he won big. “We just looked at each other and my wife said, ‘no way, this doesn’t happen to us!’ I couldn’t even think straight! It was a great experience!”

Curtis shared the news of his big win right away. “We told close family. My dad was more excited than us,” he laughed. “I have been dreaming about winning the lottery for years!”

He plans to pay some bills and purchase a big boat so the whole family can go fishing together.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Hanes Road in Huntsville.