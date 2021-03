Huntsville’s COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre located at the Active Living Centre, is no longer accepting walk-in appointments. The Centre is now operating by appointment only.

To book an appointment in Huntsville, adults must pre-screen themselves or loved ones to ensure they are eligible, and call 1-888-383-7009 Monday to Friday between 9:00am and 4:00pm.

For full details please visit Huntsville.ca/covid-19