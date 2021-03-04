Miller Announces More Support For Municipalities In Parry Sound-Muskoka during COVID

The Ontario government is providing more than $4.1 million to help municipalities across Parry Sound-Muskoka address ongoing COVID-19-related operating costs. The new financial relief will help ensure the delivery of critical services during the pandemic and keep capital projects on track.

“I am proud that our government is continuing to support municipalities as we all work to control the spread of COVID-19 and recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic,” said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norman Miller. “This funding will ensure our local municipalities can continue to serve their populations in a safe way throughout 2021.”

Today’s announcement is part of the province’s $500 million investment to help ensure the stability of Ontario’s 444 municipalities as they plan for the year ahead. The funding is being prioritized to help municipalities in health units with the highest COVID-19 case numbers and can be used for things like personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and by-law enforcement.

“Our government continues to adapt and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as it evolves, and we know our municipal partners are on the front lines of this effort – providing the critical services people depend on every day,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our municipalities have been clear that they need ongoing operating funding in 2021, and it is important that we step up and provide that support so our municipal partners can continue to deliver the services Ontarians rely on each and every day.”

This provincial investment builds on the $1.39 billion in operating funding that was provided to municipal partners through the joint federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement. The second phase of the Safe Restart Agreement was allocated to all Ontario municipalities in December, to ensure that no community entered 2021 facing an operating deficit from 2020.

“Municipalities are important partners in the fight against COVID-19,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board. “We know the global pandemic has created significant financial challenges for communities across the province. That’s why we have been there with support from the very beginning. I encourage our federal partners to step forward with additional investments as all three governments work together to protect people’s health and jobs.”

In Parry Sound-Muskoka the following municipalities are receiving the following amounts totaling $4,175,384:

Armour Township $43,033 Bracebridge $353,594 Burk’s Falls $26,662 Carling $54,275 Georgian Bay Township $223,522 Gravenhurst $334,317 Huntsville $423,324 Joly Township $21,234 Kearney $43,404 Lake of Bays $191,844 Machar Township $24.902 Magnetawan $62,725 McDougall $59,303 McKellar $50,859 McMurrich/Monteith $33,812 Muskoka $1,280,480 Muskoka Lakes $394,119 Parry Sound $95,557 Perry $52,625 Ryerson $28,733 Seguin $152,921 South River $26,597 Strong $36,734 Sundridge $26,161 The Archipelago $101,251 Whitestone $58,273

Municipalities can expect to receive this funding in two equal instalments to be received on or before May 1, 2021 and November 1, 2021.