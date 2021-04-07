Suspicious Vehicle Stopped – Several Drug Charges Laid In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have laid numerous drug charges after a suspicious vehicle was stopped.

On March 28, 2021, shortly after 1 a.m., officers were patrolling on Canice Street, when they observed an occupied vehicle stopped in a nearby parking lot.

Officers stopped and spoke with the occupants and observed alcohol and cannabis in the vehicle. Further investigation led to the arrest of the driver and two passengers and the seizure of large quantities of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, Xanax, Oxycodone and illicit cannabis as well as quantities of other drugs and Canadian currency.

As a result, Dante Larsen, age 20, of Orillia, Araz Apelian-Robinson, age 18, of Phelpston, and a 17-year-old female, of Orillia, have been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – heroin

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – heroin

Possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule II substance

Two counts of Possession of a schedule III substance

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Other provincial offences

All three accused parties were released with a June court date.