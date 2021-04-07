OPP Lay About 1500 Seat Belt Charges Over The Easter Weekend

The OPP responded to three road fatalities, one off-road vehicle death and laid approximately 1,500 seat belt charges during its Easter long weekend seat belt campaign.

Lack of seat belt use was reported in all three of the road fatalities, while losing control was the primary cause in the off-road vehicle death.

As part of its long weekend seat belt campaign, the OPP conducted close to 8,000 traffic stops aimed at educating drivers and passengers about seat belt use and the critical role it plays in saving lives when collisions occur.