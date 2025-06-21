Suspects Wanted In Connection To A Theft Worth $100,000.00 In Seguin Township

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit is investigating a theft from a commercial business.

On June 9, 2025, at approximately 11:30 a.m. the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a report of a theft from a commercial property on Oastler Park Drive near Hunter Driver in the Township of Seguin. Approximately $100,000.00 worth of material was removed from the property between June 7, 2025, and June 9, 2025.

Suspects and a white cube van were captured by security cameras.

Anyone with information is urged to call the West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.