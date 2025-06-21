Gravenhurst High School Surpasses Relay For Life Fundraiser Goal

Article / Photo Via: TLDSB

Gravenhurst High School (GHS) hosted a Relay for Life Event on May 29 to support the Canadian Cancer Society Fundraiser, a tradition at the school over many years.

The overall goal of the fundraiser and event is to raise funds for the non-profit organization, but also come together as a school community to raise awareness about cancer research and support students and staff who have a loved one who has, or is, battling cancer.

“Sadly, in the 2023-2024 school year, the school lost two students to cancer, so this cause is really near and dear to our hearts,” said GHS guidance teacher and Relay for Life teacher lead, Carol Kent. “I am beyond proud of our students for coming together to not only reach, but surpass our fundraising goal. Some students raised thousands of dollars, and some fundraised $10, but the point is that when everyone works together, you can achieve great things.”

Leading up to the event, students and staff spread awareness about the fundraiser and collected both cash and online donations from friends and family members, with an overall goal of raising $25,000.

The day kicked off with an opening ceremony, where Gravenhurst Mayor Heidi Lorenz provided opening remarks, followed by a survivor lap around the school’s field, which honoured people who have battled or are presently battling cancer and included two parents, one grandparent, and a staff member.

Attendees, which included students, staff, parents/guardians, and community members, were then put into teams. Each team rotated through various activities including yard pong, cornhole, an inflatable obstacle course, and volleyball, while at least one member of the team walked, ran, or wheeled around the school’s field to signify that when you battle cancer, you don’t walk alone.

Another important part of the day was a Luminary Ceremony, which involved the school’s gymnasium lights being turned off and decorated with tea candles in luminary bags, all of which were decorated by students to recognize a loved one who had battled cancer, or provide a message of hope about cancer.

Thank you to the school’s Relay for Life Planning Committee, made up of a teacher lead and 10 students for organizing the event. Another huge shout out to the community sponsors for their support in donating prizes, food, funds to rent the inflatable obstacle course, and signage.

In the end, the school surpassed its fundraising goal and raised a total of $37,065.14!

“Ms. Kent led a dedicated group of students who set ambitious goals in support of a cause that is deeply meaningful to both the students and staff of GHS. The students should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved. Their efforts are truly remarkable and will have an impact,” said GHS principal, Trent Willet. “Thank you to everyone who offered their support at our event. It was a great deal of fun and such a great community building experience for our school. We appreciate all who contributed to this very worthy cause. This accomplishment is yet another example of the strong and caring community that our school is a part of.”

See the photos and video below created by a student and teacher from the school’s yearbook class for highlights from the day: