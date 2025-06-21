Increased Burn Violations Cause For Concern In Huntsville And Lake Of Bays

On June 18, 2025, firefighters from the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to two separate fire-related incidents: one burn complaint and one uncontrolled burn. Crews from Station 1 in Huntsville were dispatched to both scenes.

In the first incident, firefighters arrived to find a large, unattended fire burning near a structure. The homeowner was eventually located but had no means of extinguishing the fire. Firefighters assisted in safely extinguishing it.

In the second incident, crews found a 20 by 20 foot demolished shed that had been intentionally set on fire for disposal. The fire quickly got out of control, and the homeowner called 911 for assistance. Firefighters deployed a handline to bring the fire under control.

“Summer is our busy season at the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department,” shares Steve Markham, Public Education and Fire Prevention Officer. “We are asking the public to do their part by following the municipal burning by-law which helps make sure resources are available to the community in emergencies.”

Since April 1, 2025, the municipalities have issued approximately $5,000 in fines to nine property owners in Huntsville and Lake of Bays for burns that violated the municipal burning by-law. Residents are reminded that burning outside the conditions of the by-law can result in fines of up to $500 for a first offence.

Daytime burning is not permitted, and all outdoor fires must comply with the municipal burning by-law. Always check the current Fire Danger Rating and ensure conditions are safe before starting any fire.

For more information about outdoor burning regulations, to ask fire safety questions, or to report a concern, please contact the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department at 705-789-5201 or visit huntsville.ca or lakeofbays.on.ca.