OPP Arrested One Person In Relation To A Disturbance On A Bus In South River

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested one person in relation to a disturbance on a bus.

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Almaguin Highland OPP responded to a disturbance on bus on Highway 124, in South River.

As a result of the investigation, Edward McKenzie, 33 years-old, of Brantford was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

  • Uttering threats – cause death or bodily arm
  • Assault peace officer
  • Resist peace officer
  • Mischief under $5,000
  • Fail to comply with probation order

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 20, 2025.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here