OPP Arrested One Person In Relation To A Disturbance On A Bus In South River

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested one person in relation to a disturbance on a bus.
On Sunday, June 15, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Almaguin Highland OPP responded to a disturbance on bus on Highway 124, in South River.
As a result of the investigation, Edward McKenzie, 33 years-old, of Brantford was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:
- Uttering threats – cause death or bodily arm
- Assault peace officer
- Resist peace officer
- Mischief under $5,000
- Fail to comply with probation order
The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 20, 2025.