OPP Arrested One Person In Relation To A Disturbance On A Bus In South River

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested one person in relation to a disturbance on a bus.

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Almaguin Highland OPP responded to a disturbance on bus on Highway 124, in South River.

As a result of the investigation, Edward McKenzie, 33 years-old, of Brantford was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily arm

Assault peace officer

Resist peace officer

Mischief under $5,000

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 20, 2025.