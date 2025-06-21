Near North Math Team Members Honoured

Two educators from the Near North District School Board have been recognized for their outstanding contributions to math education. Gail Dégagné and Laurie Clayton won the Ontario Mathematics Coordinators Association (OMCA) Award for Excellence and Innovation in Mathematics Education.

Collectively, Dégagné and Clayton have contributed immensely to the development of central key resources, which play an instrumental role in unifying how teachers approach mathematics planning and teaching across the board.

NNDSB Assistant Superintendent Kim Pauli says she is very proud of Dégagné and Clayton for their outstanding contributions to math education across the province.

“The resources, professional learning opportunities, and experiences they have provided both in and out of the classroom have had a huge impact on student achievement and mindset in mathematics,” says Pauli.

Pauli goes on to say that in her role as special education math lead, “Gail has been a huge advocate for students with barriers to learning math. She has supported educators to find ways all students can learn grade-level material in a way that is accessible and meaningful.”

Dégagné says the math team has re-examined special education processes, particularly as they relate to mathematics.

“This collaborative effort led to the development of a more robust, tiered mathematics strategy designed to better meet student needs, boost engagement, and ultimately foster student success,” says Dégagné. She adds that staff worked to understand learners, ensuring that every intervention and support was both relevant and responsive.

Learning strategies included small group interventions both inside and outside the classroom, grounded in sound pedagogy and effective resources.

“Receiving this award is not just a personal honour, it’s a celebration of the collective effort, passion, and commitment of everyone who joined in this mission to create positive change for our students,” says Dégagné. She adds this recognition is the perfect way to close this chapter as she heads into retirement next year.

Pauli says that Clayton, in her role as central math facilitator, “has been instrumental in developing tools and assessments to ensure students are on track with their learning outcomes. Working alongside teacher colleagues, Laurie has shared ‘best practices’ and high impact teaching strategies to support a more responsive and deliberate approach to math instruction.”

Clayton says in working with the NNDSB math team for two years, she knows educators are “committed to meeting the diverse learning needs of their students, and they’re looking for practical, sustainable strategies to do so.”

The team has implemented strategies to support educators. The addition of resources like Knowledgehook and MathUp has “created a common language for instruction, enabled focused professional development, and encouraged collegial dialogue,” she says.

Clayton notes that she’s witnessed a noticeable increase in student engagement, a reduction in behavioural challenges during math lessons and improved student achievement. Equally important, teachers are feeling more confident in their ability to use the tools and strategies to move each learner forward.

“This work matters because every student deserves to feel successful in math,” says Clayton.