Ontario Recognizing Outstanding Huntsville Volunteer

The Ontario government is celebrating 15 outstanding individuals and four volunteer organizations with the 2025 June Callwood Outstanding Achievement Award for Voluntarism for their exceptional contributions to their communities and the province.

The outstanding volunteer award recipients are as follows:

Excellence in Volunteer Management – Individual

Jane Weiland, Huntsville

For over a decade, Jane Weiland was the heart of Hospice Huntsville, leading both the Visiting Volunteer and Grief and Bereavement programs. She introduced vital Complementary Therapies and built partnerships with hospitals and care homes to ensure no one faced the end of life alone. Her leadership, compassion, and innovation profoundly shaped hospice care in her community.

2025 award recipients