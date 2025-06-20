Muskoka High School Students Recognized For Efforts At Skills Ontario Competition

The Regional Workforce Committee (RWC)made up of representatives from all six Muskoka lower-tier municipalities and the District Municipality of Muskoka have come together to recognize local student participation in the Skills Ontario Competition held May 5th and 6th in Toronto. To support students’ career development and encourage interest in the skilled trades, the RWC awarded $200 grants to each of the 10 Muskoka students who participated. These funds can be used to purchase equipment or materials that will assist in furthering the students’ career development in the skilled trades and help set them up for future success.

Students from three Muskoka high schools made it through to the Ontario Skills Competition for the following skills:

Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School – welding

Gravenhurst High School – electronics, hairstyling, workplace safety

Huntsville High School – brick masonry, carpentry (individual), electrical installations, graphic design, refrigeration, baking

Students were selected to represent the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) after being successful at the Board-wide qualifying competitions held earlier in the spring, including the Grade 7/8 Film qualifier, held virtually on April 16. Their effort led to great success at the final competition in Toronto, where Muskoka students earned a total of 7 medals including a gold in electrical, silver in baking, and bronze in brick masonry.

Overseen by the Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) Consultant, students will be able to use their grants toward resources that support their future goals in skilled trades.

“Watching these students put their skills to the test on a provincial stage was truly inspiring,” said Steve Spiers, SHSM Consultant, Skills Ontario lead, and teacher with TLDSB. “The level of dedication and professionalism they brought to the competition reflects not only their personal commitment but also the strength of our skilled trades programming. Support from the Regional Workforce Committee helps reinforce the value of these pathways and shows students that their hard work matters—not just in the classroom, but in the broader workforce.”

Lauren MacDermid, RWC member added:

“When we heard about this competition, and the dedication required for participating, we saw alignment with workforce development right away. By recognizing the students for a job well done, and helping them purchase material – whether that be steel work boots, a design program fee, a unique tool, etc., the RWC wanted to support future career development of our local youth. Ultimately, our goal is to help Muskoka retain skilled youth and nurture the next generation of our workforce and we felt that this was one way to do just that!”

The RWC will continue to follow the strategic action items of the Muskoka workforce development strategy and will work with both Catholic and Public school boards SHSM Consultants to explore sustainable approaches for a youth retention program in Muskoka.