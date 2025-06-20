Huntsville OPP Charge Two Drivers With Stunt Driving On Hwy. 60

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals with stunt driving through pro-active traffic stops on Highway 60 in the Town of Huntsville.

On June 8, 2025, around 4:37 pm, an officer of the Huntsville OPP was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 60 when they observed a vehicle travelling at a noticeably high rate of speed. The officer confirmed the speed to be 122 km per hour in a posted 70 km per hour zone.

As a result, Rajkaran GREWAL , 24-year-old of Winnipeg MB was charged with: Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed, contrary to Section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

On June 16, 2025 around 4:43pm, an officer of the Huntsville OPP was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 60, and observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer confirmed the speed to be 123 km per hour in a posted 70 km per hour zone.

As a result, Connor REID, 25-year-old from Burks Falls was charged with: Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed, contrary to Section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

Both drivers received a 30-day license suspension, and their vehicles were impounded for 14 days. All are to appear in court at a later date.

Possible Penalties Upon Conviction:

A minimum fine of $2,000, and a maximum of $10,000. Demerit Points: Six demerit points will be added to your driving record.

A mandatory driver improvement course. Insurance Costs: A conviction may impact your insurance premiums

Drivers and members of the public are reminded to respect our communities, comply with all laws, and not jeopardize the safety of our citizens or our neighborhoods with risky, illegal, and dangerous actions.