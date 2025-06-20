OPP Investigating Fatal ATV Crash On Pickerel River Road

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal single vehicle collision involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Pickerel River Road in Henvey Inlet First Nation.

A 29-year-old person, from Henvey Inlet First Nation was transported to hospital by ambulance where they later died.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance from the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME).

Further details will be released when available.