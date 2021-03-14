Successful Water Rescue On Little Bald Lake Involving Three People

The Peterborough County OPP were called with other first responders shortly after 12 a.m., this morning to assist with the rescue of three occupants of a side by side all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that had went through the ice on Little Bald Lake.

The victims were travelling on Little Bald Lake and went through the ice near Peninsula Court. 9-1-1 was contacted by one of the victims and emergency services responded.

First Responders utilized a small boat that was located near the scene and were able to reach the victims.

The victims were removed from the water with the assistance of the Trent Lakes Fire Department and transported to a local hospital by Peterborough County Paramedics for treatment of severe hypothermia.

The Peterborough County OPP would like to remind all area residents, cottagers and ice surface users to stay clear of our area frozen surfaces as spring ice conditions are here now creating possible dangerous situations for you and responding emergency services personnel. Every year, needless preventable tragedies occur on our area ice surfaces which could have been avoided and emergency services are counting on you to make that decision to stay off the ice.

No ice is safe ice!