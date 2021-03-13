Change Your Clocks. Change Your Batteries

Clocks will spring forward one hour at 2am on March 14, 2021 and the Caledon Fire & Emergency Services is recommending residents install new batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when they change their clocks.

“For smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to do their job, they need to have working batteries,” explained Fire Chief Darryl Bailey. “At least once a year, old batteries should be replaced. When you change your clocks, also change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.”

Smoke alarms provide an early warning in the case of a fire. Working smoke alarms are required on every storey of the home and outside all sleeping areas. For added protection, it’s recommended to also install smoke alarms inside all bedrooms.

“When a fire occurs, every second counts,” said Fire Chief Darryl Bailey. “Roughly half of home fire deaths result from fires reported at night between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Home smoke alarms can alert people to the presence of toxic smoke and give everyone an opportunity to get out alive.”

Carbon Monoxide (CO) Alarms

CO alarms must be installed outside all sleeping areas if your home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage. CO is a tasteless, odourless, colourless poisonous gas that causes flu like symptoms. Having working alarms can alert you to the presence of this deadly gas in the home.

Tampering with or removing the batteries from your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is against the law. Failure to comply with the Fire Code can result in a ticket for $360 or a fine of up to $50,000.

For more fire safety information, please visit caledon.ca/fire, or call 905-584-2272 ext 4303.