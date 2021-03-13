Strike Ends As City And Union Reach Agreement In Orillia

The City of Orillia and unionized staff in the Environment and Infrastructure Services employee group, represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 636, have reached a four-year collective bargaining agreement ending strike action that began on Feb. 6, 2021.

The agreement was reached on March 13, 2021, following a vote in favour of the package by union members. The contract is retroactive and covers the period beginning Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2024.

“Council is pleased a four-year collective agreement has been reached between the City and IBEW Local 636. I would like to thank all those involved in reaching the agreement and I look forward to welcoming our employees back as we continue to provide critical services to the community in a financially responsible and equitable manner,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

The new agreement provides a cost-of-living adjustment of 1.65 per cent (plus market adjustments) in the first year, followed by 1.5 per cent per year (plus market adjustments) for the remainder of the contract.

“Our members are happy to be going back to work to serve the community. I am pleased that we were able to sign a new four-year agreement,” said Tim Pitts, Business Representative of the IBEW Union.

“On behalf of the Senior Leadership Team, I would like to welcome back staff. We recognize this has been a difficult time for everyone involved and we look forward to working together in a productive and positive manner to best serve our community,” said Gayle Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer.

The City is working to get staff back to work as soon as possible and will be communicating with the Union accordingly.

The Environment and Infrastructure Services employee group, represented by the IBEW 636, includes staff from water/wastewater, waste diversion, operations staff (including roads and winter maintenance), environmental officers, mechanics, and electricians. There are 58 staff included in the collective bargaining unit.