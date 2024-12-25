Stuff A Cruiser Event In Orillia A Great Success

The Orillia OPP helped raise dollars and toys for the Salvation Army with their annual “Stuff A Cruiser” toy drive.

The Orillia OPP were at Walmart on December 14, 2024, for the annual “Stuff a Cruiser” event, in support of the Salvation Army. The event saw Orillia OPP Officers, OPP Cadets and OPP Auxiliary members interacting with patrons to support Children over the holidays.

The day was a huge success and saw over $4,300 raised and twelve (12) carts full of toys donated. All in support of the Salvation Army to help makes this time of year extra special for some very lucky children