Haliburton Highlands OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers

The week of December 15-21, 2024 had been busy in Haliburton County with officers making three arrests for impaired driving.

On December 15, 2024, just after 1:48 p.m., Haliburton OPP officers received a traffic complaint about a possible impaired driver in the village of Minden. Haliburton OPP officers located the vehicle in question on Highway 35 and conducted a traffic stop. After a brief conversation the officers were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation. Through investigation the driver was charged with an impaired driving offence.

Darlene Proper, a 68-year-old female from Minden was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood concentration (80 plus)

On December 18, 2024, at 12:13 p.m., Haliburton OPP officers received a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 35 in Minden. Haliburton OPP located the vehicle in question on County Road 21 and conducted a traffic stop. Through investigation the driver was charged with impaired driving offences.

Michael Gunn, a 56-year-old male from Minden was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood concentration (80 Plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while prohibited

· Driving while Suspended – Highway Traffic Act Offence

On December 21, 2024, at 10:07 a.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP officers conducted a traffic stop on Bobcaygeon Road in the Village of Minden. The driver emitted an odour of alcohol and through investigation the driver was charged with an impaired driving offence.

Bruce Simpson, a 59-year-old male from Minden was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 Plus)

All accused parties named above have been released and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date. Until then they face 90-day driver’s licence suspensions and 7-day vehicle impoundments.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP remains vigilant in their goal to take alcohol & drug-impaired drivers off our roads through strict enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 to report it.