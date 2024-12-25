911 Nurses GTA Spreads Holiday Cheer To Long-Term Care Residents Across Ontario

This holiday season, 911 Nurses GTA, a leading nursing staffing agency based in Orangeville, Ontario, has shown its commitment to giving back to the community. In a heartwarming effort to brighten the holidays for residents of long-term care homes, the company distributed 2000 cozy sherpa fleece blankets and gift baskets filled with essential toiletries and treats.

“We understand how important it is to bring comfort and joy to the residents of long-term care homes, especially during the holiday season,” said Rhea Stoddart, one of the founders of 911 Nurses GTA and a nurse herself. “As a nurse-owned and managed company, devoted to care, this initiative aligns perfectly with our mission of supporting the healthcare community and the individuals they serve.”

The donation effort, which was launched as the first of an annual tradition for 911 Nurses GTA, is a reflection of the organization’s values of respect, compassion, and service. The blankets and baskets were delivered by 911 staff to long-term care homes across Ontario, ensuring that residents feel the warmth of the holiday spirit.

The recipients of the donations shared their gratitude for the thoughtful gesture. “A beautiful Christmas donation was made to our Residents from 911 Nurses GTA. We would like to say thank you on behalf of our residents and the rest of our family,” said Ayesha, Resident Program Manager at a Toronto-based nursing home and long-term care facility.

911 Nurses GTA specializes in matching healthcare facilities nationwide with skilled nursing and medical professionals, including Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Personal Support Workers, and specialty roles like Respiratory Therapists, Medical Radiation Technologists, and Medical Laboratory Technologists. Their work and holiday initiatives underscore the company’s belief in treating people as their greatest asset and giving back to the communities they serve.

As 911 Nurses GTA continues to grow, so does their commitment to making a difference. “This initiative is just one of the many ways we aim to give back and support those in need,” added Jumali McFarlane, 911 Nurses GTA’s co-founder.