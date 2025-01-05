Study Reveals: Everyday Influencers Driving The Decisions Of Canadian Consumers

A recent study conducted by Léger on behalf of Heylist reveals that while 92% of Canadians do not consider themselves influencers, 74% of them report purchasing at least one product based on recommendations from friends, family, or acquaintances on social media. Whether through friends, family members, or acquaintances, these online exchanges shape purchasing decisions, turning everyone into a potential influencer—often without even realizing it.

“It’s not surprising that 27% of Canadians think that being an influencer requires a large audience. At Heylist, we aim to dispel this myth and allow as many people as possible to benefit from the booming creator economy. By highlighting the influential power of smaller creators, we are actively contributing to democratizing this industry,” explains Vicky Boudreau, CEO and co-founder of Heylist.

These smaller creators, known as nano-influencers, often have fewer than 10,000 followers online. Although their reach is more limited, they stand out due to their authenticity and direct connection with their community. For brands, this presents an opportunity to connect with their customers in an authentic way through numerous trusted and genuine voices. It’s a trend to watch, especially as 46% of Canadians, including 67% of those aged 18-34, express a desire to collaborate with their favorite brands.