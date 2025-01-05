Operator Taken To Hospital After Serious Snowmobile Crash In Tay Township

A snowmobile operator suffered serious injuries after losing control on a Tay Township trail yesterday afternoon.

At around 3:00 p.m. on January 4, 2025, members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call reporting the collision and attended near the intersection of Rumney Road and Elliott Sideroad in Tay Township. Officers located a individual with significant injuries who had been involved in a single snowmobile collision. Simcoe County Paramedic Services and the Tay Township Fire Department cared for the injured party who was transported to a local hospital.

Detachment members were assisted in the investigation by the OPP Technical Traffic Investigations unit (TTCI), the trail and road were closed for a period of time. The injured snowmobile operator was transported to a Toronto-area hospital due to the injuries.

No charges have been laid at this time as the collision remains under investigation.