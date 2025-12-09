Students Explore Military Careers With 33rd Battalion

Near North District School Board (NNDSB) students, their families and teachers explored military careers as they learned about a new paid co-operative (co-op) education program. The co-op open house was hosted by the Canadian Armed Forces and the Algonquin Regiment, held recently at the Martin Leo Troy Armoury in North Bay.

Students attended a presentation, participated in a question-and-answer session and toured the armoury to discover military trades. At trade-specific stations, students were introduced to roles such a vehicle technician, weapons tech, human resources and financial services.

Students who participate in the co-op will enrol as a Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) primary reserve non-commissioned member. Once they pass basic military qualification, further training includes military driver qualification, winter warfare/survival training, combat logistics and trade qualification training. Upon completion, participants can choose to continue serving and begin occupation specialty training over the summer.

The co-op will be full-time for the second semester of the 2025-2026 school year.

NNDSB’s Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program (OYAP) Recruiter Roy Desjardins, said, “This initiative provided an exceptional opportunity for students exploring careers in the military. The service personnel were professional, welcoming, and highly engaged, sharing valuable insights into their career paths. The event offered a meaningful learning experience for our students, and plans are already underway to build on this success in the years ahead.”

Sgt Jean Knight, Unit Recruiting NCO, 33 Service Battalion, said students “participated in the virtual range simulator, competed to see who could do the most pushups and sit-ups, put on military kit and see what is used in a field setting. The engagement of the students was off the charts!”

By participating in the co-op, students can earn academic credits while they obtain military training – discipline, leadership and technical skills. They will be paid, receive medical and dental coverage and have guaranteed summer employment.