Celebrate The Holidays With Free Parking In Downtown Orillia

Free parking in municipal lots until January 4, 2026.

Celebrate the season and experience the magic of Downtown Orillia with free parking in all municipal downtown parking lots. Free parking starts today, December 9, until January 4, 2026.

The City is bringing back free downtown parking this holiday season to help make holiday shopping easier and more convenient while also supporting local retailers and restaurants.

“Orillia’s spirit truly shines in our downtown during the holiday season, and free holiday parking makes it easier for our community to come together and enjoy this special time,” said Mayor Donald McIsaac. “The holidays are about giving, celebrating, and community, come visit Downtown Orillia and support local.”

Free parking applies to metered parking in municipal parking lots only, payment for on-street metered parking is still required. Time limits of five or eight hours remain in place and can be found on signage located in each lot.

Winter overnight parking restrictions still apply, learn more at Orillia.ca/WinterParking