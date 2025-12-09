Green Haven Extremely Grateful For The Giving Season

Touting this year’s Giving Tuesday to be the best yet, staff at Green Haven Shelter for Women continue to be amazed by such a giving community.

Along with a number of unexpected financial donations on Giving Tuesday, Lee and Joanne Johnston, owners of Cavana Ridge Day Spa dropped in with two elevator loads of gifts, thanks to their very generous clientele.

‘We are just blown away by the Cavana staff and guests taking the time to think of our clients at this time of year,’ said Krista Storey, Green Haven Executive Director. ‘The giving season gets very busy for us at the shelter with so many people wishing to donate,’ adds Storey, ‘and we are so grateful to be in such a giving and supportive community.’

For over 34 years, Green Haven has been providing a safe and secure space for women and children escaping violence. Over a period of weeks, staff use a trauma informed wraparound approach, providing clients with secure shelter, food, critical support services such as counselling, financial and legal advocacy, housing and employment supports, as well as programs for children affected by violence and at this time of year. ‘We are a 14 bed facility and we often see an increased need during the holidays and we don’t want

anyone to be without the essentials,’ says Storey.

Funded by the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, only 60% of the shelter’s annual operating costs are covered by the province, so the organization is left to raise approximately $600,000 per year through fundraising efforts.

Although staff are grateful for the community’s generosity, being a facility that provides safety and security to the vulnerable sector, they insist that people make an appointment first before dropping off any kind of donation. ‘We really appreciate the community’s understanding that our clients’ safety comes first so we prefer to take donations during the week when our donation staff are on site.’

For anyone wishing to donate, please contact Shari at operations@ghws.ca or Jessica at fundraiser@ghws.ca to determine the shelter’s current needs and to make an appointment for drop off.

Items the shelter needs year-round are; toilet paper, paper towels, gift cards and transit passes and as Storey adds, they’ll always be happy to take cash, cheques and financial donations through the Green Haven website at www.greenhavenshelter.com