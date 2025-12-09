Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign Funds Donated To Huntsville High School

Between November 17 to 23, Tim Hortons launched their holiday smile cookie, with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to local charities, community groups, and the restaurant’s Foundation Camps.

The Huntsville Tim Hortons location decided to support and donate all funds from this year’s campaign to Huntsville High School!

The week-long campaign was fully supported by the school community with 45 staff, students, and parent/guardian volunteers who decorated the cookies.

In total, the Huntsville location sold 7,642 cookies and raised $15,284 for the high school and Tim Hortons camps.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the community, HHS staff and students, and Tim Horton’s staff for supporting the campaign,” said HHS principal, Kelly Picken. “This donation will help with an upgrade we are looking to do at the school to the outdated technology in the gymnasium, which will improve the student experience during assemblies, guest speakers, and major events. These funds will be enjoyed by all current and future students and staff!”