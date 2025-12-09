Considering A Run For Office In Lake Of Bays? Sign Up For AMO’s Free Candidate Workshop Series

The next municipal election is approaching on October 26, 2026, and now is the time for residents to start thinking about taking an active role and exploring what it takes to serve on Council.

Free Candidate Training Series

To support both first-time and returning candidates, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) is offering a ‘ Stronger Leaders, Stronger Communities ’ online workshop series.

This interactive program serves as a candidate starter kit, offering practical tools, campaigning basics, peer connections, and strategies to prepare for the nomination period beginning May 1, 2026. Sessions address real challenges candidates face, including explaining why you are running, managing conflict and criticism, balancing personal wellbeing, and turning values into action.

Who Should Attend



Community members considering a run for municipal office in 2026

First-time or returning candidates seeking confidence and clarity

Civic leaders exploring if elected office is right for them

Workshop Schedule

Participants can choose to attend one or more of the following evening sessions:

March 10, 2026 , at 6:30 PM: Session 1 – Leading with Purpose and Authenticity , at 6:30 PM: Session 1 – Leading with Purpose and Authenticity

April 7, 2026 , at 6:30 PM: Session 2 – Managing Conflict and Building Relationships , at 6:30 PM: Session 2 – Managing Conflict and Building Relationships

April 28, 2026 , at 6:30 PM: Session 3 – Prioritizing Mental Health and Well-being , at 6:30 PM: Session 3 – Prioritizing Mental Health and Well-being

May 19, 2026, at 6:30 PM: Session 4 – Turning Values into Action

Registration is free, but space is limited and fills quickly. The Township of Lake of Bays urges community members to sign up for the series, gain practical insight into what it takes to run, and consider stepping forward as candidates when nominations open on May 1, 2026.