Huntsville Concludes Investigation Into Cybersecurity Incident

The Town’s investigation concluded that certain data, including some sensitive personal identifiable information, was impacted by the incident. Individuals whose sensitive personal information was included in the compromised data, and for whom the Town has sufficient contact information, are being contacted by the Town of Huntsville directly. Those communications will not ask for any personal identifiable information, including financial information.

“We understand how concerning it may be to learn that your information has been compromised. We are making every effort to raise awareness in the community to ensure individuals are informed and can take the appropriate next steps,” shares Denise Corry, CAO of the Town of Huntsville.

Individuals who have previously provided sensitive information to the Town, Muskoka Heritage Place, the Algonquin Theatre, or Huntsville Public Library are encouraged to take the precautions outlined on priv.gc.ca to safeguard their data.

For more information, please visit huntsville.ca/cyber.