OPP Find Impaired Driver In A Live Lane On Hwy. 35

Officers of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) are always looking for criminal driving behaviour.

On December 4, 2025 at 5:35p.m. Huntsville O.P.P. officer responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in a live lane of traffic on Highway 35 in Lake of Bays Township.

Police arrived on scene to find a male in the drivers seat of his vehicle. The male was determined to be impaired and subsequently arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Scott Robinson, 57 years old of Markham Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused was released and is to appear in January 2026 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

It is fortunate that the witnesses called police before anyone was injured as a result of this drivers decision to drive impaired.

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.

This event could have easily been avoided had the driver planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs.

Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!