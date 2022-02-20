Strong Winds Today For The Orillia, Midland Area

Special weather statement continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Mississauga – Brampton,

Halton Hills – Milton,

Burlington – Oakville,

Strong winds today.

Strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h are expected this afternoon and early this evening. Strong wind gusts are expected to weaken this evening.

The strongest wind gusts are expected near the Niagara escarpment as well as along the shoreline of Lake Ontario.

Strong wind gusts may result in broken tree branches as well as isolated power outages.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.