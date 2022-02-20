One Dead, Another Hurt After Snowmobile Crash On Six Mile Lake

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are currently investigating an overnight single snowmobile crash on Six Mile Lake in Georgian Bay Township that claimed the life of one occupant and sent the other occupant to a Toronto trauma hospital.

Emergency services from OPP, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and Georgian Bay Township Fire Services responded to a 911 call at 1:51 a.m. February 20, 2022 to a crash scene at the west shoreline of Walpole Island.

One of the two male occupants was pronounced deceased at the scene, the other was transported by Ornge Paramedic Services for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Officers are being assisted by members of the OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Unit (TTCI) in the continuing investigation into cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and more details will be released as they become available.