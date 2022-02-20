Grant Energy Is Hiring A Service/Gas Technician In Muskoka

Grant Energy Inc. is hiring a Service/Gas Technician
Muskoka, ON
Full-time
~Urgently hiring~
Location: Muskoka, ON
They offer:
- Competitive wages
- Benefit package
- Pension Plan
- Safety Bonuses
About this Position:
- The Service/Gas Technician is passionate about customer service and care, thrive in a busy fast paced dynamic environment, responsible for safely maintaining and completing propane installations on equipment for our commercial and residential customers.
Major Responsibilities:
- Installation and maintenance of propane storage equipment (tanks and cylinders)
- Tank to wall and visual inspections
Qualifications:
- Certifications
- Gas-fitter 1 or 2 Technician
- LP licence required
- Excellent customer service and communication skills required
- Clean driving record required, and DZ license is an asset
- Additional trade experience, along with a mechanical aptitude is an asset
This is a tremendous opportunity for an ambitious and enthusiastic individual looking for a career with a vibrant and growth-oriented company. If you are up to the challenge they want to hear from you!
Grant Energy would like to thank all candidates in advance for their interest in these positions; however only those being considered will be contacted.
Job Type: Full-time
Language:
English (Preferred)
Please forward resumes to:
Steven Stinkowji
Manager of Sales and Operations
stinkowji@grantfuels.com
*This article is sponsored by Grant Energy