Grant Energy Is Hiring A Service/Gas Technician In Muskoka

Grant Energy Inc. is hiring a Service/Gas Technician

Muskoka, ON

Full-time

~Urgently hiring~

Location: Muskoka, ON

They offer:

Competitive wages

Benefit package

Pension Plan

Safety Bonuses

About this Position:

The Service/Gas Technician is passionate about customer service and care, thrive in a busy fast paced dynamic environment, responsible for safely maintaining and completing propane installations on equipment for our commercial and residential customers.

Major Responsibilities:

Installation and maintenance of propane storage equipment (tanks and cylinders)

Tank to wall and visual inspections

Qualifications:

Certifications

Gas-fitter 1 or 2 Technician

LP licence required

Excellent customer service and communication skills required

Clean driving record required, and DZ license is an asset

Additional trade experience, along with a mechanical aptitude is an asset

This is a tremendous opportunity for an ambitious and enthusiastic individual looking for a career with a vibrant and growth-oriented company. If you are up to the challenge they want to hear from you!

Grant Energy would like to thank all candidates in advance for their interest in these positions; however only those being considered will be contacted.

Job Type: Full-time

Language:

English (Preferred)

Please forward resumes to:

Steven Stinkowji

Manager of Sales and Operations

stinkowji@grantfuels.com

