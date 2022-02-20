Another Convoy Organizer In Ottawa Faces Multiple Charges

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The Ottawa Police Service arrested Tyson George Billings, 44 years old, of High Prairie, Alberta on February 19, 2022.

The accused has been charged by the Criminal Investigations Section with:

  • Mischief
  • Counselling to Commit the Offence of Mischief
  • Counselling to Commit the Offence of Disobey Court Order (s.127)
  • Obstruct Police
  • Counselling to Commit the Offence of Obstruct Police

He is scheduled to appear in court today.

The Ottawa Police issued a notice to protestors advising that anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking streets, are committing a criminal offence and could be arrested.

Protestors were also informed to cease further unlawful activity, or they would face charges or fines.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here