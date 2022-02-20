Another Convoy Organizer In Ottawa Faces Multiple Charges

The Ottawa Police Service arrested Tyson George Billings, 44 years old, of High Prairie, Alberta on February 19, 2022.
The accused has been charged by the Criminal Investigations Section with:
- Mischief
- Counselling to Commit the Offence of Mischief
- Counselling to Commit the Offence of Disobey Court Order (s.127)
- Obstruct Police
- Counselling to Commit the Offence of Obstruct Police
He is scheduled to appear in court today.
The Ottawa Police issued a notice to protestors advising that anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking streets, are committing a criminal offence and could be arrested.
Protestors were also informed to cease further unlawful activity, or they would face charges or fines.