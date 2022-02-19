Family Day Photo Contest at Hands

Hands TheFamilyHelpNetwork is working to promote family wellness for Family Day 2022 with a Photo Contest, and you can win a $100 gift card to a local restaurant of your choice.

To enter, simply upload a photo of your favourite family activity to the Hands Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/handsthefamilyhelpnetwork.ca/and use the hashtag #HandsFamilyPhotos. All correct entries will be entered into a draw for a $100 gift certificate to a local restaurant of the winner’s choice. Winners will need to answer a skill testing question. The contest is open now.

The contest is open to everyone, and families can have multiple entries. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 pm on February 21, 2022.

The prize draw will take place on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 12:30 pm, and the winner will be announced on Hands’ Facebook Page.

“We are pleased to help families celebrate Family Day through this fun and interactive contest. We know the past two years have been tough on everyone. Our Family Day Photo Contest encourages us to focus on the joys in our lives and the importance of connection with those we identify as family,” said Trish Benoit, Director of Child and Youth Mental Health Services at Hands TheFamilyHelpNetwork.ca. “While you’re enjoying time together this Family Day, snap a photo – whether that is indoors through card games and puzzles, or outdoors snowshoeing, sledding, or ice fishing. There are so many ways to connect and have fun together.”

Hands reserves the right to remove and disqualify any photo it deems inappropriate to the spirit of the contest.