Strong Wind With Gusts Up To 90 km/h Today

Strong winds today.

Wind warning issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Hazards:

Strong wind with gusts up to 90 km/h.

When:

Early this afternoon through this evening.

Discussion:

A cold front will move through southern Ontario today bringing strong westerly winds.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.