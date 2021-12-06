OPP Lend A Hand To Support Local Coat Drive At GBDSS

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are lending a hand to the students at Georgian Bay District Secondary School (GBDSS) for their annual coat drive to benefit families this holiday season.

The event is hosted by the GBDSS Student Council in partnership with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Community Service Officer.

Donations of gently used winter coats can be dropped off out front of the GBDSS on Thursday December 9, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Students are challenging the public to donate enough coats to completely fill the OPP cruiser. These coats will then be donated to The Guesthouse Shelter located in Midland.

The OPP and GBDSS would like to thank the public for their support for this event.